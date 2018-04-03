Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up approximately 1.7% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,855,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 351,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after purchasing an additional 204,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,900,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 369,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 332,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,788,000 after purchasing an additional 125,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $201.02 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $226.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $5,182.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total value of $2,846,606.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,338.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.36, for a total value of $1,792,910.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock worth $15,271,800. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/fieldpoint-private-securities-llc-has-3-24-million-holdings-in-littelfuse-inc-lfus-updated-updated.html.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.