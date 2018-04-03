Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 96,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto–Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $104,898.20, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.12%. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto–Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/fieldpoint-private-securities-llc-reduces-position-in-toronto-dominion-bank-td-updated-updated.html.

About Toronto–Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto–Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto–Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.