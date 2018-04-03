Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $602,000 Position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (PRFZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFZ. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,864,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,631,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,004,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 277,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 920.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter.

BMV PRFZ opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO has a 12 month low of $112.11 and a 12 month high of $136.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0869 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

