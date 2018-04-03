Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $520,000 in Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) Stock

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

BATS:VAMO opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $28.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.0406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/financial-advocates-investment-management-invests-520000-in-cambria-etf-trust-cambria-value-and-momentum-etf-vamo-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.