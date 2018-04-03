14,438 Shares in Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf (IGF) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf (BMV:IGF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 190,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000.

IGF opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf has a 12 month low of $791.37 and a 12 month high of $887.23.

