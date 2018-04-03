15,865 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

