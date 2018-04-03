Critical Contrast: Churchill Downs (CHDN) and The Competition

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Racing, including track operation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Churchill Downs to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Churchill Downs and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Downs 0 2 1 0 2.33 Churchill Downs Competitors 18 39 57 2 2.37

Churchill Downs presently has a consensus target price of $244.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.74%. As a group, “Racing, including track operation” companies have a potential downside of 6.21%. Given Churchill Downs’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Churchill Downs is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Churchill Downs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Racing, including track operation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Churchill Downs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Racing, including track operation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Churchill Downs pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Churchill Downs pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Racing, including track operation” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 30.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Churchill Downs has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Downs’ peers have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Downs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Downs 11.47% 16.80% 4.66% Churchill Downs Competitors 16.59% 7.74% 3.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Churchill Downs and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Downs $882.60 million $140.50 million 40.50 Churchill Downs Competitors $547.20 million $102.89 million 28.70

Churchill Downs has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Churchill Downs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Churchill Downs beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through five segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Other Investments and Corporate. Racing includes four racetracks: Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington International Race Course, Fair Grounds Race Course and Calder Race Course. Casinos is a provider of brick-and-mortar real-money casino gaming. TwinSpires operates mobile and online wagering business, which is a platform for betting on horseracing. Other Investments includes United Tote and Capital View Casino & Resort Joint Venture (Capital View).

