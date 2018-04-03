Financial Analysis: IntriCon (IIN) vs. Fitbit (FIT)

IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) and Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IntriCon alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IntriCon and Fitbit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntriCon 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fitbit 3 8 6 0 2.18

Fitbit has a consensus target price of $6.79, indicating a potential upside of 47.01%. Given Fitbit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fitbit is more favorable than IntriCon.

Profitability

This table compares IntriCon and Fitbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntriCon 2.04% 10.64% 4.41% Fitbit -17.16% -17.11% -10.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of IntriCon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Fitbit shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of IntriCon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Fitbit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IntriCon and Fitbit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntriCon $88.31 million 1.56 $1.80 million $0.29 68.62 Fitbit $1.62 billion 0.60 -$277.19 million ($0.65) -7.11

IntriCon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fitbit. Fitbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IntriCon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

IntriCon has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fitbit has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fitbit beats IntriCon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing body-worn devices. The Company operates through body-worn device segment. The Company serves the body-worn device market by designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, complete assemblies and software solutions, primarily for the value hearing health market, the medical bio-telemetry market and the professional audio communication market. The Company has facilities in Minnesota, California, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Germany, and operates through its subsidiaries. The Company’s product offering includes a hearing aid discount program for health plans. This program is available around the nation to health insurers, including employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare plans. The Company also has various international value hearing aid (VHA) initiatives.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc. is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts. It offers various fitness devices, including Fitbit Zip, Fitbit One, Fitbit Flex, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit Charge, Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge HR, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Accessories and Aria. Its platform includes wearable connected health and fitness trackers, which are wrist-based and clippable devices that automatically track users daily steps, calories burned, distance traveled, and active minutes and display real-time feedback. Its trackers also measure sleep duration and quality, and its products track heart rate and global positioning system-based information. It also offers a wireless fidelity connected scale.

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.