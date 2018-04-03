Head to Head Survey: Meadowbrook Insurance Group (NYSE:MIG) vs. MBIA (MBI)

MBIA (NYSE: MBI) and Meadowbrook Insurance Group (NYSE:MIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MBIA and Meadowbrook Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA $433.00 million 1.83 -$1.61 billion N/A N/A Meadowbrook Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meadowbrook Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MBIA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MBIA and Meadowbrook Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBIA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Meadowbrook Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MBIA currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.74%. Given MBIA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MBIA is more favorable than Meadowbrook Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares MBIA and Meadowbrook Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA -370.67% -19.69% -4.16% Meadowbrook Insurance Group 4.54% 7.19% 1.16%

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc. operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries, provides financial guarantee insurance, as well as related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services and asset management advisory services, for the public and structured finance markets. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, International and Structured Finance Insurance. The U.S. Public Finance Insurance segment is principally conducted through National. National issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of U.S. political subdivisions, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities that finance projects that serve a substantial public purpose. The Corporate segment consists of general corporate activities, including providing general support services to MBIA’s other operating businesses and asset and capital management. The International and Structured Finance Insurance segment is conducted through the MBIA Corp. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About Meadowbrook Insurance Group

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents. The Company’s products include Admitted Programs and Standard Market Products, Main Street Excess and Surplus Lines, Non-Admitted Programs, and Specialty Market Products. The Company is also involved in a range of activities, including program and product design, underwriting risk selection and policy issuance, claims administration and handling, loss prevention and control and reinsurance. The Company also provides the following services to its fee-for-service and agency clients: administration of risk-bearing entities and agency services.

