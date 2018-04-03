SEA (SE) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

SEA (NYSE: SE) is one of 11,898 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SEA to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SEA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA -141.10% N/A -48.73% SEA Competitors -14,010.72% -104.01% 2.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SEA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 0 0 6 0 3.00 SEA Competitors 24613 98734 132144 2245 2.43

SEA currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.93%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 12.35%. Given SEA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEA and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEA N/A N/A N/A SEA Competitors $1.12 billion $38.42 million 22.78

SEA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SEA.

Summary

SEA beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites. In addition, it offers digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers; and payment processing services for Shopee, as well as acts as a payment processing platform for Garena's prepaid cards. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

