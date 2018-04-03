Stratus Properties (STRS) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ: STRS) is one of 322 public companies in the “REAL ESTATE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stratus Properties to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratus Properties’ peers have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stratus Properties and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties $80.34 million $3.88 million 65.98 Stratus Properties Competitors $1.27 billion $244.24 million -3,138.78

Stratus Properties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stratus Properties. Stratus Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stratus Properties and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratus Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stratus Properties Competitors 1743 8424 9421 257 2.41

As a group, “REAL ESTATE” companies have a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Stratus Properties’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stratus Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Stratus Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Stratus Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stratus Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties 4.83% -8.47% -2.63% Stratus Properties Competitors 23.24% 7.95% 3.03%

Summary

Stratus Properties peers beat Stratus Properties on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc. (Stratus) is a diversified real estate company. The Company is engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi- and single-family residential real estate properties, primarily located in the Austin, Texas area, but including projects in certain other select markets in Texas. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations and Commercial Leasing. Its properties include Barton Creek that includes Calera, Amarra Drive, Mirador Estate and Barton Creek Village; Circle C Community; Lantana; The Oaks at Lakeway and Magnolia. The Hotel segment includes the W Austin Hotel, which has over 251 luxury rooms and suites, a full service spa, gym, rooftop pool and over 9,750 square feet of meeting space. The Commercial Leasing segment includes the office and retail space at the W Austin Hotel & Residences project and a retail building at The Oaks at Lakeway.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.