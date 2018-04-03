Financial Contrast: ABM Industries (ABM) vs. William Lyon Homes (WLH)

ABM Industries (NYSE: ABM) and William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ABM Industries and William Lyon Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 William Lyon Homes 0 1 2 0 2.67

ABM Industries currently has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.88%. William Lyon Homes has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.39%. Given ABM Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than William Lyon Homes.

Volatility & Risk

ABM Industries has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Lyon Homes has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABM Industries and William Lyon Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $5.45 billion 0.40 $3.79 million $1.75 18.93 William Lyon Homes $1.80 billion 0.58 $48.13 million $2.21 12.00

William Lyon Homes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ABM Industries. William Lyon Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABM Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of William Lyon Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of ABM Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of William Lyon Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ABM Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. William Lyon Homes does not pay a dividend. ABM Industries pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ABM Industries has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and William Lyon Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 1.55% 8.33% 3.17% William Lyon Homes 2.68% 10.51% 4.12%

Summary

William Lyon Homes beats ABM Industries on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities and transportation hubs. Its Facility Services segment provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems. Its Parking segment provides parking and transportation services. Its Building & Energy Solutions segment provides energy solutions; electrical; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services for clients. Its other segment provides facility solutions to airlines and airports.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada. For the three months ended March 31, 2012, 37% of home closings were derived from the Company’s California operations. The Company designs, constructs and sells a range of homes designed to meet the needs of each of its markets, although it primarily focuses sales to the entry-level and first time move-up home buyer markets. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company marketed its homes through 19 sales locations. In October 2013, the Company purchase 221 homesites at the master-planned Southshore community in Aurora, Colorado.

