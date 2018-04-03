Financial Contrast: Mitek Systems (MITK) versus Its Competitors

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) is one of 22 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mitek Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Mitek Systems has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitek Systems’ rivals have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitek Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems 18.57% 9.45% 7.83% Mitek Systems Competitors -12.14% -13.53% -2.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitek Systems and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems $45.39 million $14.09 million 35.00 Mitek Systems Competitors $1.45 billion $9.02 million 19.02

Mitek Systems’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mitek Systems. Mitek Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mitek Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mitek Systems Competitors 136 727 1385 49 2.59

Mitek Systems currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.19%. Given Mitek Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Mitek Systems beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. Its technology uses algorithms to correct image distortion, extract relevant data, route images to their desired location and process transactions. Its technology processes images of documents in various ways. The Company’s products include Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, Mobile Deposit and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture. Its mobile technology solutions are provided in two parts: a software development kit (SDK) for mobile capture, and a software platform for image correction, detection, extraction and authentication.

