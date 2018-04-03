Financial Contrast: Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) vs. Noble Roman's (NROM)

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ: FRSH) and Noble Roman's (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Papa Murphy's alerts:

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and Noble Roman's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Murphy’s -0.01% 7.96% 2.96% Noble Roman's -7.14% -2.12% -1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Papa Murphy’s and Noble Roman's, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Murphy’s 0 2 0 0 2.00 Noble Roman's 0 0 0 0 N/A

Papa Murphy’s presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.43%. Given Papa Murphy’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Papa Murphy’s is more favorable than Noble Roman's.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and Noble Roman's’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Murphy’s $118.66 million 0.71 -$10,000.00 $0.15 33.13 Noble Roman's $7.84 million 2.19 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A

Papa Murphy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman's.

Volatility & Risk

Papa Murphy’s has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman's has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Papa Murphy’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Noble Roman's shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Papa Murphy’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Noble Roman's shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Papa Murphy’s beats Noble Roman's on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. As of May 10, 2017, it operated approximately 1,500 stores franchised and corporate-owned pizza stores in 39 states, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Noble Roman's Company Profile

Noble Roman’s, Inc., with its two subsidiaries, Pizzaco, Inc. and N.R. Realty, Inc., sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations and take-n-bake locations under the names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. It offers pizza and sub sandwiches, along with other related menu items. The Company, through Noble Roman’s Pizza, offers fresh packed, uncondensed and never cooked sauce made with spices, parmesan cheese and vine-ripened tomatoes. It also offers real cheese blended from mozzarella and Muenster. Its product line includes breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pasta, baked sandwiches, salads, wings and a line of breakfast products. It has developed a take-n-bake version of its pizza as an addition to its menu offerings. It offers the take-n-bake program in grocery stores. Its Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs focuses on sub sandwich menu items. It operates over 2,210 franchised or licensed outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Murphy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Murphy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.