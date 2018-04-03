Head to Head Survey: Atmel (ATML) vs. Vicor (VICR)

Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) and Atmel (NASDAQ:ATML) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicor and Atmel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor $227.83 million 4.96 $160,000.00 N/A N/A Atmel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vicor has higher revenue and earnings than Atmel.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vicor and Atmel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Atmel pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Vicor does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Vicor shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Vicor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vicor and Atmel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor 0.07% -0.55% -0.45% Atmel 1.81% 2.18% 1.48%

Volatility and Risk

Vicor has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmel has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atmel beats Vicor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating and controlling electric current. The Company’s segments include Brick Business Unit (BBU), VI Chip and Picor. The BBU segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular direct current-direct current converters and configurable products, and also includes the entities comprising Vicor Custom Power, and the BBU operations of Vicor Japan Company, Ltd. (VJCL). The VI Chip segment includes VI Chip Corporation, which designs, develops, manufactures and markets advanced power component products. The VI Chip segment also includes the VI Chip business conducted through VJCL. The Picor segment includes Picor Corporation (Picor), which designs, develops, manufactures and markets integrated circuits and related products for use in a range of power management and power system applications.

About Atmel

Atmel Corporation supplies microcontrollers. The Company operates through four segments: Microcontroller, Nonvolatile Memory, Automotive and Multi-Market and Other. The Microcontroller segment includes its microcontroller and microprocessor families; AVR 8-bit and 32-bit products; Atmel SMART ARM-based products; designated commercial wireless products, including low power radio and System-on-a-chip products; optimized products for smart energy, touch button, and mobile sensor hub and Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting applications, and maXTouch capacitive touch product families. The Nonvolatile Memory segment includes electrically erasable programmable read-only, erasable programmable read-only memory devices and secure cryptographic products. The Automotive segment includes devices for automotive electronics, including products using radio frequency technology. The Multi-Market and Other segment includes application specific and standard products for aerospace applications.

