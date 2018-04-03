United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$100.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,030.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$100.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,001.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$100.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,150.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$102.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,450.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 800 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$102.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,320.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$102.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 400 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$100.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 100 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$99.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,991.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 800 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$99.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,840.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$100.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,250.00.

United Co.s stock remained flat at $C$100.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779. United Co.s Limited has a 52-week low of C$94.22 and a 52-week high of C$106.49.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 84.59% and a return on equity of 24.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/financial-corporation-limi-e-l-purchases-200-shares-of-united-co-s-limited-unc-stock.html.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a Canada-based closed-end investment company. The Company is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

