Gina M. Cruse Sells 455 Shares of Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) Stock

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) EVP Gina M. Cruse sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $15,765.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FNGN opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Financial Engines has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2,207.15, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Financial Engines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Financial Engines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNGN. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. William Blair raised Financial Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Financial Engines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Financial Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Engines during the 4th quarter worth $832,000. HCSF Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Engines during the 4th quarter worth $6,060,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Engines in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Financial Engines by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period.

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

