Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.06 Million Holdings in Financial Engines (FNGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,830 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Financial Engines worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Engines by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Financial Engines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Blueport Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Financial Engines by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 9,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Financial Engines by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Financial Engines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Get Financial Engines alerts:

FNGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut Financial Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Financial Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ FNGN opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,207.15, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Financial Engines has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Engines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Financial Engines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In related news, EVP Gina M. Cruse sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $106,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jones sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $502,940.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,512.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,128 shares of company stock worth $800,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.06 Million Holdings in Financial Engines (FNGN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/financial-engines-inc-fngn-holdings-boosted-by-geode-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.