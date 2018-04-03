Reviewing Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) and Its Competitors

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ: AMBC) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Surety insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ambac Financial Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of shares of all “Surety insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “Surety insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group -52.91% -9.12% -0.72% Ambac Financial Group Competitors -31.43% 5.54% 4.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ambac Financial Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ambac Financial Group Competitors 37 208 406 15 2.60

Ambac Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.40%. As a group, “Surety insurance” companies have a potential upside of 30.05%. Given Ambac Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambac Financial Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $621.25 million -$328.71 million N/A Ambac Financial Group Competitors $1.35 billion $41.00 million 16.44

Ambac Financial Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group’s peers have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group peers beat Ambac Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations. The Financial Services segment offers investment agreements, funding conduits, and interest rate swaps, principally to clients of the financial guarantee business. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

