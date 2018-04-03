Contrasting Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) & Its Rivals

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) is one of 137 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Capital One Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.72, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Capital One Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 1 11 8 0 2.35 Capital One Financial Competitors 976 4630 4363 218 2.38

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus price target of $106.37, indicating a potential upside of 12.42%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $30.00 billion $1.98 billion 12.15 Capital One Financial Competitors $7.03 billion $1.20 billion 16.43

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 6.89% 8.36% 1.15% Capital One Financial Competitors -8.04% -9.42% 0.25%

Summary

Capital One Financial beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through ATMs and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

