Financial Review: Davide Campari Milano (DVDCY) vs. National Beverage (FIZZ)

Davide Campari Milano (OTCMKTS: DVDCY) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Davide Campari Milano and National Beverage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari Milano $2.05 billion 4.19 $402.83 million $0.38 19.47 National Beverage $826.92 million 4.91 $107.04 million N/A N/A

Davide Campari Milano has higher revenue and earnings than National Beverage.

Dividends

Davide Campari Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. National Beverage does not pay a dividend. Davide Campari Milano pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Davide Campari Milano and National Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari Milano N/A N/A N/A National Beverage 15.10% 56.83% 37.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of National Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 75.2% of National Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Davide Campari Milano has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Beverage has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Davide Campari Milano and National Beverage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari Milano 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Beverage 2 0 1 0 1.67

National Beverage has a consensus price target of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.27%. Given National Beverage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Beverage is more favorable than Davide Campari Milano.

Summary

National Beverage beats Davide Campari Milano on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davide Campari Milano

Davide Campari Milano SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the beverage industry. It manufactures and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The Company‘s business activities are divided into three segments. The Spirits segment comprises such internationally renowned brands as Campari, Wild Turkey, Old Smuggler, SKYY Vodka, Cynar and Grand Marnier, as well as local market brands, including Aperol, Cabo Wabo, Campari Soda, GlenGrant, Ouzo 12, and Brazilian brands Dreher, Old Eight and Drury’s, among others. The Wine segment consists of such brand names as Cinzano sparkling wines and vermouth, Mondoro, Riccadonna, Odessa and Sella & Mosca, among others. The Soft Drinks segment is composed of such brands as Crodo and Lemonsoda. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries, such as Forty Creek Distillery Ltd, Fratelli Averna SpA and Societe des Produits Marnier Lapostolle SA.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice-based products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands. It serves retailers, as well as various up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. The company sells and markets its products through an internal sales force, as well as specialized broker networks. National Beverage Corp. was founded in 1985 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. National Beverage Corp. is a subsidiary of IBS Partners, Ltd.

