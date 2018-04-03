Canadian Solar (CSIQ) & Azure Power (NYSE:AZRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Azure Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Azure Power has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Azure Power and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canadian Solar 2 5 2 0 2.00

Azure Power presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.75%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $17.89, suggesting a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Azure Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Azure Power and Canadian Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power $64.50 million 5.96 -$18.08 million ($1.72) -8.60 Canadian Solar $3.39 billion 0.27 $99.57 million $1.04 15.42

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power. Azure Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power -19.14% -10.40% -2.20% Canadian Solar 2.94% 6.11% 1.04%

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Azure Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Azure Power Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc. is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment. It designs, develops and manufactures solar wafers, solar cells and solar power products. The module segment primarily involves the design, development, manufacturing and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules and specialty solar products, and solar system kits. Its energy development segment consists of solar power project development, engineering, procurement and construction services, and operation and maintenance services. Its electricity generation segment consists of holding solar power projects for the purpose of generating income from the sale of electricity to the local or national grid or other power purchasers.

