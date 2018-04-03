Head to Head Comparison: Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) vs. Its Competitors

Haynes International (NASDAQ: HAYN) is one of 10 public companies in the “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Haynes International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Haynes International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haynes International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Haynes International Competitors 36 144 118 3 2.29

Haynes International presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.43%. As a group, “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies have a potential upside of 16.95%. Given Haynes International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Haynes International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Haynes International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Haynes International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Haynes International pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Haynes International is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Haynes International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haynes International -8.18% -3.76% -1.88% Haynes International Competitors 2.06% 5.60% 3.01%

Risk & Volatility

Haynes International has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haynes International’s rivals have a beta of 1.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haynes International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Haynes International $395.21 million -$10.19 million -47.96 Haynes International Competitors $4.27 billion $68.17 million 95.17

Haynes International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Haynes International. Haynes International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Haynes International rivals beat Haynes International on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The company's CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

