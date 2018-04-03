Financial Survey: UniFirst (UNF) & Allegion (ALLE)

UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UniFirst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Allegion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UniFirst and Allegion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 2 1 0 2.33 Allegion 0 1 5 0 2.83

UniFirst currently has a consensus price target of $183.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.19%. Allegion has a consensus price target of $95.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. Given UniFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Allegion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UniFirst and Allegion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.59 billion 2.01 $70.19 million $5.28 29.83 Allegion $2.41 billion 3.34 $273.30 million $3.96 21.36

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than UniFirst. Allegion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UniFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and Allegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 6.79% 7.95% 6.42% Allegion 11.35% 126.46% 15.98%

Dividends

UniFirst pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Allegion pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. UniFirst pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegion pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegion has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Allegion is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

UniFirst has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegion has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegion beats UniFirst on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It operates in six segments: the US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning (Specialty Garments), First Aid and Corporate. The Company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products and other non-garment items, and provides restroom and cleaning supplies and first aid cabinet services, and other safety supplies. It also decontaminates and cleans work clothes, which has been exposed to radioactive materials and service special cleanroom protective wear and facilities.

About Allegion

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories. It sells a range of security products and solutions for end users in commercial, institutional and residential facilities across the world, including into the education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office and single and multi-family residential markets. As of December 31, 2016, it manufactured and sold mechanical and electronic security products and solutions in approximately 130 countries.

