Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) CEO Philip Hartstein Sells 5,000 Shares

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) CEO Philip Hartstein sold 5,000 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $16,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNJN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 866,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,629. Finjan Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $90.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of -0.69.

Get Finjan alerts:

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Finjan Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNJN. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finjan by 24.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Finjan by 128.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finjan by 793.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 199,987 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Finjan from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

WARNING: “Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) CEO Philip Hartstein Sells 5,000 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/finjan-holdings-inc-fnjn-ceo-philip-hartstein-sells-5000-shares.html.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.