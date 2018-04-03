Firecoin (FIRE) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Firecoin has a market cap of $121,427.00 and $99.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Firecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Firecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00017006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Firecoin Coin Profile

Firecoin (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Firecoin Coin Trading

Firecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Firecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

