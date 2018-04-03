FireFlyCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (FFC)

FireFlyCoin (CURRENCY:FFC) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. FireFlyCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $412.00 worth of FireFlyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FireFlyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FireFlyCoin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00030066 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000212 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00128917 BTC.

FireFlyCoin Profile

FFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2013.

FireFlyCoin Coin Trading

FireFlyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy FireFlyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FireFlyCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FireFlyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

