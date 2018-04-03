First American Bank Raises Holdings in PepsiCo (PEP)

First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.0% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Oakmont Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $154,932.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.04.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

