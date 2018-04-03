Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Bank (FRBA) Share Price

Headlines about First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.8609211396852 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get First Bank alerts:

Shares of FRBA opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.53. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Bank (FRBA) Share Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/first-bank-frba-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-16-updated-updated.html.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.