First Community (FCCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. FIG Partners cut First Community from an outperform rating to a market-perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get First Community alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $22.95 on Monday. First Community has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $173.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 13.91%. equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Bogan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 128,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 74,397 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Community by 528.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/first-community-fcco-upgraded-to-buy-by-valuengine.html.

About First Community

First Community Corporation is a bank holding company for First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and retail banking services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Newberry Counties of South Carolina and the surrounding areas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.