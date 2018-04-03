First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,160 United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,813,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,693,250,000 after buying an additional 848,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,095,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,384,561,000 after purchasing an additional 133,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,590,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,514,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in United Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,779,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,072,082,000 after purchasing an additional 304,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in United Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,467,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,658,000 after purchasing an additional 274,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UTX opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100,628.11, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

