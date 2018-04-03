First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $77,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 241,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,034,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 344,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.73.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HON opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $108,671.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Honeywell International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

