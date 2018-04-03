First Solar (FSLR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $69.39 on Monday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7,415.62, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. First Solar had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 15,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $1,038,070.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,059.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $133,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,761 shares of company stock worth $3,042,103 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $2,720,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $1,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 307.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,843 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 165,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,265 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $3,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Solar (FSLR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/first-solar-fslr-upgraded-to-strong-buy-at-valuengine.html.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.