First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.93% of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JDD opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are high current income and total return. The Fund invests approximately equal proportions in the United States and foreign dividend-paying common stocks, dividend-paying common stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), emerging markets sovereign debt, and adjustable rate senior loans.

