Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Five9 worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Five9 Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,690.13, a P/E ratio of -169.47 and a beta of 0.14.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Burkland sold 227,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $7,022,563.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 178,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,951 shares of company stock worth $19,603,720 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

