First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 55,773 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Party City Holdco worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,324,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after acquiring an additional 890,188 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 782,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 390,970 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 479,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 283,987 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,565,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,756,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 239,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $3,675,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,861.42, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.17. Party City Holdco Inc has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $789.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-2-23-million-position-in-party-city-holdco-inc-prty-updated-updated.html.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.