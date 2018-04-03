Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 704.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Prothena worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 70.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Prothena by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Prothena by 15.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRTA opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. Prothena Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 556.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. PLC will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prothena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

