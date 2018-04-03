Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Knoll worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knoll by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Knoll by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its holdings in Knoll by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 289,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Knoll news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $50,862.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,913.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Knoll from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Knoll has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Knoll Inc has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.42, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $316.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. Knoll had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Knoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts predict that Knoll Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

