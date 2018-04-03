First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 4,789 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of TPI Composites worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 310.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 36.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 26.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 50,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $1,155,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,426 shares of company stock valued at $14,818,370 over the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TPI Composites Inc has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $764.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of -0.95.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities.

