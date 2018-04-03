Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Position Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 168,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Whiting Petroleum worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. National Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 86,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,076.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.90. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 83.54%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $29,408.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

