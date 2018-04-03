First Trust Advisors LP Sells 21,168 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,168 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth $223,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth $333,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NSIT stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,251.76, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is engaged in providing information technology (IT) hardware, software, and cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company operates through three segments: North America, EMEA and APAC. North America comprises the United States and Canada; EMEA comprises Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC comprises Asia Pacific.

