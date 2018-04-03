First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,846 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $489,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $51.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of SHOO opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,580.53, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $1,512,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,606,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,846 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/first-trust-advisors-lp-sells-6846-shares-of-steven-madden-ltd-shoo-updated.html.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.