First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

Headlines about First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 45.5638808216169 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FCT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. 52,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,848. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior floating rate loan interests (Senior Loans).

