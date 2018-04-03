FirstService Corp (FSV) Insider Sells C$22,612,500.00 in Stock

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) insider Jay Steward Hennick sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.45, for a total transaction of C$22,612,500.00.

Shares of FSV stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$92.12. 2,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,090. FirstService Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$77.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.73.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.10. FirstService had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of C$556.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$512.06 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$85.63.

Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in the areas of on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, and landscaping; banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions.

