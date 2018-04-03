HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $29,466.41, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,804.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $2,496,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,842. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

