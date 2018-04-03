Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $5.65 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,082,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 59,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLP grew its position in United Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 3,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $100,628.11, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $5.65 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/fishman-jay-a-ltd-mi-decreases-holdings-in-united-technologies-co-utx-updated-updated.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.