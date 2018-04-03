Five Below Inc (FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.06 Million

Brokerages expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post $293.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.59 million. Five Below posted sales of $232.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $293.06 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.09.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $71.90. 1,057,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,736. Five Below has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $4,068.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

