Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

OAKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Oaks Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of Five Oaks Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:OAKS opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 154.68, a current ratio of 154.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63. Five Oaks Investment has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Five Oaks Investment had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Five Oaks Investment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Five Oaks Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Bermuda Ltd Xl sold 710,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $3,389,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Five Oaks Investment by 68.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,050 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Oaks Investment by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Oaks Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Oaks Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Oaks Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Oaks Investment Company Profile

Five Oaks Investment Corp. focuses on investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

