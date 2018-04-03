Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $2.76

Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 47063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OAKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Oaks Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded shares of Five Oaks Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Five Oaks Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 154.68, a quick ratio of 154.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Five Oaks Investment had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 10.85%. equities analysts forecast that Five Oaks Investment will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Five Oaks Investment’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Bermuda Ltd Xl sold 710,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $3,389,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Five Oaks Investment by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,050 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Oaks Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Five Oaks Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Five Oaks Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Five Oaks Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Five Oaks Investment Company Profile

Five Oaks Investment Corp. focuses on investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

