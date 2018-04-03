Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Receives $46.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $94.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of FPRX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,785. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $580.08, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.33.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.25. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a negative net margin of 380.23%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. equities research analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Ark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 299.2% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab (FPA008), which is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, that it is studying in clinical trials as a monotherapy in pigmented villonodular synovitis, and in multiple cancers in combination with programmed-death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo; FPA144, which is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, that it is initially developing to treat patients with gastric (stomach) cancer and is in a Phase I clinical trial, and FP-1039, which is a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors, involved in cancer cell proliferation and new blood vessel formation and is in Phase Ib clinical development to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

